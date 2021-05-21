Advertisement

Stevens gets off to nice start at state tennis

Raiders in 4th place after day one
By Vic Quick
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 11:29 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The “AA” boys state tennis tournament began in Sioux Falls on Thursday. Stevens’ top doubles team of Jamison Pfingston and Michael Tang is headed to the semis. In the team race Sioux Falls Lincoln and O’Gorman are tied for first after day one with 300 points. Stevens is 4th with 285 points.

