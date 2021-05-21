Stevens gets off to nice start at state tennis

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The “AA” boys state tennis tournament began in Sioux Falls on Thursday. Stevens’ top doubles team of Jamison Pfingston and Michael Tang is headed to the semis. In the team race Sioux Falls Lincoln and O’Gorman are tied for first after day one with 300 points. Stevens is 4th with 285 points.

