Advertisement

‘My bad’: Police post humorous text, selfie exchange on Facebook

The Gulfport (Miss.) Police Department posted a funny exchange purportedly between an officer...
The Gulfport (Miss.) Police Department posted a funny exchange purportedly between an officer and sergeant.(Gulfport Police Department Facebook page)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 10:59 AM MDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (Gray News) - A Mississippi police department posted a funny back and forth by text of an unfortunate run-in with a pothole.

According to the Gulfport Police Department’s Facebook post, an officer texted “Sgt.” to say his patrol car was damaged by the pothole.

After asking if the officer was OK and he responded he was, Sgt. asked him to send a picture.

He did. A selfie.

“Of the damage…,” Sgt. replied.

“My bad,” the officer said.

The department’s page posted it along with, “When you wake up to this text first thing Friday morning... #SayNoToPotholes #TGIF #WeveGotJokesToday #FriyayVibes.”

They didn’t specify if the interaction was genuine, but the officer in the selfie had the GPD collar pins the department wears. Gulfport PD is known locally for the occasional lighthearted post along with its usual updates.

The post had more than 1,300 shares within four hours. Hundreds of people commented, with many applauding the sense of humor of those involved.

Other mentioned potholes in the area.

When you wake up to this text first thing Friday morning... #SayNoToPotholes #TGIF #WeveGotJokesToday #FriyayVibes

Posted by Gulfport Police Department on Friday, May 21, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City porch
Black bear caught crossing Rapid City porch
A police officer walks out of Rigby Middle School following a shooting there earlier Thursday,...
Teacher disarmed school shooter, hugged her until help came
More reports of stolen car parts.
Look out for catalytic converter theft
The top priority of the concerned tribes is to make sure the U.S. honors the treaties that it’s...
SD tribes ask for meeting with Pres. Biden
UPDATE: Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe files to intervene in Noem vs. Haaland case.

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2020, file photo, people carry posters with George Floyd on them as...
Biden to host George Floyd’s family at White House
Pactola Reservoir water is what flows through the creek.
The what-for on Pactola Reservoir
CDC says many are contracting Salmonella.
Be cautious cuddling chickens CDC says
President Joe Biden presents the Medal of Honor to retired U.S. Army Col. Ralph Puckett, in the...
Georgia war hero awarded Medal of Honor
Retired Army Ranger, Col. Ralph Puckett, receives the Medal of Honor at the White House Friday.
Georgia war hero awarded Medal of Honor