More Rain this Weekend with Severe Storms Possible on Sunday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - More showers and thunderstorms are likely today, with the threat for severe weather mainly east and southeast of Rapid City. Cooler air will move in from the west through the day.

More showers are likely tonight, with widely scattered showers Saturday.

Sunday will be an active weather day as the main low moves northeast across the area. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be likely over parts of western South Dakota Sunday afternoon. Dry and warm weather returns Monday.

