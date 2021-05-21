Advertisement

More Rain this Weekend with Severe Storms Possible on Sunday

By Eric W Gardner
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 6:54 AM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - More showers and thunderstorms are likely today, with the threat for severe weather mainly east and southeast of Rapid City. Cooler air will move in from the west through the day.

More showers are likely tonight, with widely scattered showers Saturday.

Sunday will be an active weather day as the main low moves northeast across the area. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be likely over parts of western South Dakota Sunday afternoon. Dry and warm weather returns Monday.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City porch
Black bear caught crossing Rapid City porch
A police officer walks out of Rigby Middle School following a shooting there earlier Thursday,...
Teacher disarmed school shooter, hugged her until help came
More reports of stolen car parts.
Look out for catalytic converter theft
The top priority of the concerned tribes is to make sure the U.S. honors the treaties that it’s...
SD tribes ask for meeting with Pres. Biden
UPDATE: Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe files to intervene in Noem vs. Haaland case.

Latest News

thunder
Strong Storms Again Friday
Rapid City forecast
A Few Storms late this Afternoon and Evening
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Getting Stormy Later this Week
Afternoon storms linger into the weekend