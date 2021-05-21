Let It Grow: Wild Spring Bulbs

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Blake:

Howdy Black Hills Nations and thanks for joining us for another episode of Let it Grow. I’m sitting with Cathie Draine, Garden Expert and Vegetation Aficionado, and today we’re talking about spring bulbs.

Cathie:

Yeah one of the things that does really well in our somewhat challenging environment are the spring wild bulbs. This is tulip petardas it was growing in European gardens it was growing in European gardens. It had been brought back from central Asia from traders. Growing in central European gardens in 1590. And this and the hyacinth are from the -stans; Tajikistan, Rogerstan, Afghanistan. And they’re acclimated to long winters and unpredictable springs. This is my favorite tulip in all the world and it’s been grown since 1590 so it’s garden favorite for years.

Blake:

This tulip petarda and the hyacinth seem to be good bedfellows. A natural state for them.

Cathie:

My garden isn’t rigidly organized so things go wherever they feel they need to be. My feeling is by watching this the garden will teach me whether it’s happy in a crowd or not happy. These plants do really well together and when it wants to move on the seeds go out, part of it dies. They manage their life quite well but in the spring they bring me unmeasurable amounts of joy.

Blake:

Folks those are some of the spring bulbs that grow here in the Black Hills.

