Homestake Opera House raises curtain on 2021-2022

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Free movies at the HOH starting may 28th with Raiders of the Lost Ark. This has significance as that was the final movie shown there before the fire. They are doing this in part to honor the original purpose of the building to be for the community. Free admission, concessions will be sold. A different family friendly movie each month.

Interview Transcript:

We just announced our 21-22 season, lots of big things coming—we could fill all our time on this, for better or worse…

Black Hills Opry featuring Dion Pride (son of Charley Pride) Magical Medora Christmas Stand up comedy Community theatre So much more… Tickets and season passes going on sale later in the summer Many sponsorship opportunities.

Things are opening up, people are hungry for live entertainment, and we are there for it!

Visit https://www.homestakeoperahouse.org/events--tickets.html for more info

