Home Rule committee shares their draft to city council and the public

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

The Rapid City Council and community heard from the Home rule committee on May 20 on their recommendations for Home Rule in Rapid City.

The 3 and half-hour-long presentation given by the committee showed their recommendations and amongst those were to add a city manager and to have 7 members on city council including the mayor, rather than the 10 already implemented. The city would remain at 5 wards for council members and have the mayor and one other council seat elected by the city as a whole.

One of the members of the Home rule Committee feels optimistic about the plan, and that it will give power to the citizen.

“I think home rule is a step in the right direction, it empowers individuals citizens of Rapid city to determine their own destiny. Subject only to the restrictions of the state legislature,” Don Frankenfeld, committee member, says

There were also around 100 people in attendance who had signs who disagreed with home rule citing. They disagreed with Frankenfeld that it would give more power to the citizens. The city council can make adjustments to the proposal if they would like. Or vote to not go forward with home rule at all.

