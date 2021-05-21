Health Watch: Stroke Awareness

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - May marks stroke awareness month -- and Dr. Lien Diep from Monument Health explains some of the signs you should be on the lookout for.

Hello, I’m Dr. Lien Diep a Neurologist at Monument Health in Rapid City. may is stroke awareness month, and I want to talk to you about the signs and symptoms of a stroke. It’s important to act quickly and be prepared to recognize these symptoms. When you’re having a stroke, the flow of blood to your brain is disrupted. The longer you wait, the more damage it does. So if you are experiencing signs or symptoms of a stroke even if the symptoms go away call 911 or go to the emergency department right away. An easy way to remember the symptoms of a stroke is with the acronym BE FAST

B- Balance. Any sudden loss of balance, or coordination E Eyes. Any sudden vision changes include blurry vision and loss of vision. F Face. One side of the face droops or is numb. A- Arms. One arm becomes weak or goes numb. The arm begins to drift down. S-Speech. If our speech becomes slurred or hard to understand. T-Time. time to call 911. Even if the symptoms go away, it’s time to go to the emergency department or call 911.

For your KEVN Healthwatch, I’m Dr. Lien Deip.

