Advertisement

Friday’s COVID-19 numbers in SD

(WDBJ7 Photo)
By KOTA Staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 11:04 AM MDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -There were 34 new COVID-19 cases reported on Friday in South Dakota. This brings the state’s total known case number to 122,250. There were no new deaths reported and the number of deaths remains at 2,001.

Lawrence County reported 3 new cases, and Fall River, Custer and Meade counties reported one new case each.

Hospitalizations increased by 4 to 61.

According to CDC data, 48.41% of South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine and 53.55% have completed the full vaccine series.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City porch
Black bear caught crossing Rapid City porch
A police officer walks out of Rigby Middle School following a shooting there earlier Thursday,...
Teacher disarmed school shooter, hugged her until help came
More reports of stolen car parts.
Look out for catalytic converter theft
The top priority of the concerned tribes is to make sure the U.S. honors the treaties that it’s...
SD tribes ask for meeting with Pres. Biden
UPDATE: Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe files to intervene in Noem vs. Haaland case.