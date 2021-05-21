Advertisement

City resident victim of stabbing, suspect in custody

Rapid City Police were called to the 17-hundred block of North Maple Avenue shortly after 3 PM...
Rapid City Police were called to the 17-hundred block of North Maple Avenue shortly after 3 PM Thursday where they located the man and provided first-aid.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 4:35 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Rapid City man was sent to the hospital after being stabbed in the chest Thursday afternoon.

Rapid City Police were called to the 17-hundred block of North Maple Avenue shortly after 3 PM Thursday where they located the man and provided first-aid. Paramedics soon after arrived on the scene and took the man to the hospital, where his condition remains unknown.

Police learned from neighbors that 28-year-old Jeff Shoulders of Kyle may be responsible for the stabbing. Police surrounded the apartment building where Shoulders was and eventually arrested him for Aggravated Assault without incident.

Shoulders is now in Pennington County Jail and The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City porch
Black bear caught crossing Rapid City porch
A police officer walks out of Rigby Middle School following a shooting there earlier Thursday,...
Teacher disarmed school shooter, hugged her until help came
More reports of stolen car parts.
Look out for catalytic converter theft
The top priority of the concerned tribes is to make sure the U.S. honors the treaties that it’s...
SD tribes ask for meeting with Pres. Biden
UPDATE: Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe files to intervene in Noem vs. Haaland case.

Latest News

Pactola Reservoir water is what flows through the creek.
The what-for on Pactola Reservoir
CDC says many are contracting Salmonella.
Be cautious cuddling chickens CDC says
The plan was developed at the direction of the Biden administration, and would incentivize...
USDA hopes to address climate change while benefiting ag producers
Health Watch 5/19
Health Watch 5/19