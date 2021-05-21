Advertisement

Brush fire gets very close to TV news studio in California

By KEYT staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 6:28 AM MDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - A brush fire got uncomfortably close to a TV news studio.

Intense flames from the Loma fire, which broke out Thursday night, burned on the hillside just below the KEYT newsroom, which has been evacuated.

An anchor opened a back door to show just how close the fire was to the station. The fire quickly grew to 20 acres.

About 50 homes and other buildings were threatened, and at least one home was damaged.

Officials say the brush fire is now 40% contained.

There’s no word yet on what caused the fire, and there are no reports of injuries.

