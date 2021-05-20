Advertisement

When do I still need to wear a mask?

By Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 8:07 AM MDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — When do I still need to wear a mask?

It depends, mostly on whether or not you’re vaccinated.

If you’re fully vaccinated, the latest guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says you no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance in most situations. That includes when you’re outside and in many indoor spaces like restaurants, though you still need to follow any local or business rules.

Americans also still need a mask when traveling, including on buses, subways and planes and at airports. The guidance on masks will differ by country.

Some experts say the CDC is relaxing its recommendations too soon.

Part of the concern is that there’s no way to tell who’s vaccinated, so unvaccinated people could claim they got the shots and go maskless, said David Holtgrave, dean of the School of Public Health at University at Albany. That could cause cases to rise.

“A central mistake in public health is easing up infectious disease control efforts just before crossing the finish line,” he said.

Vaccinated people might also prefer to continue wearing their masks. Though chances are low, it’s still possible to get infected, even if symptoms are likely to be mild or nonexistent.

That’s why the CDC’s guidance says vaccinated people should put their masks back on and get tested if they end up developing symptoms.

There are other exceptions. Masks are still needed in select settings including hospitals and nursing homes. And if you have a weakened immune system because of a health condition or medications, the agency says to talk to your doctor before shedding your mask, since vaccines generally don’t work as well in people with weak immune systems.

People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their last required shot.

If you’re not yet fully vaccinated, the CDC still recommends masks in most places outside your home. That includes indoor public spaces, crowded outdoor events like concerts and small outdoor gatherings that include other unvaccinated people.

When you’re outdoors alone or with people from your household, the agency says unvaccinated people don’t need masks.

Since children younger than 12 aren’t yet eligible for COVID-19 shots, they should continue to wear masks indoors outside the home and in most public places like other unvaccinated people.

___

The AP is answering your questions about the coronavirus in this series. Submit them at: FactCheck@AP.org. Read more here:

Can COVID-19 vaccines affect my period?

Is it safe to go to big sporting events during the pandemic?

How long does protection from COVID-19 vaccines last?

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe files to intervene in Noem vs. Haaland case.
A police officer walks out of Rigby Middle School following a shooting there earlier Thursday,...
Teacher disarmed school shooter, hugged her until help came
Rapid City porch
Black bear caught crossing Rapid City porch
More reports of stolen car parts.
Look out for catalytic converter theft
Expected to be demolished this summer.
Lamplighter Inn soon to be dust

Latest News

According to GasBuddy, the national average price of gasoline has gone up for the fourth week...
Colonial Pipeline CEO to testify before Congress next month
Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about distribution of...
LIVE: Biden makes remarks on Israel cease-fire
President Joe Biden signs bill aimed at addressing a rise in anti-Asian hate crimes.
Biden signs law to combat anti-Asian hate crimes
Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh, right, visits the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge...
GOP not budging on infrastructure offer in Biden talks
Palestinian kids look at a destroyed car after it was hit in an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza...
Israel, Hamas agree to cease-fire to end bloody 11-day war