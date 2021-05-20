Advertisement

Vaccinations helping to decrease COVID cases, rates of infection

Dr. Shankar Kurra with Monument Health said that this is the case all over the country and that...
Dr. Shankar Kurra with Monument Health said that this is the case all over the country and that it’s proving that the vaccines are effective in preventing disease and transmission.(KEVN)
By Nick Nelson
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 6:40 PM MDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The COVID positivity rate in South Dakota is dropping, and experts are attributing the trend to the rising amount of people getting vaccinated.

Dr. Shankar Kurra with Monument Health said that this is the case all over the country and that it’s proving that the vaccines are effective in preventing disease and transmission.

COVID hospitalizations also continue to decrease, making room for more non-COVID patients.

Kurra said that because of all this new space, hospitals remain full to tend to people who didn’t seek care for other illnesses during the height of the pandemic.

”We’re talking about cancer patients that, unfortunately, could not or did not seek treatment because of COVID, and now we’re seeing a large rise in those kinds of cases.”

Kurra said that the drop in cases and hospitalizations is a good indication to expect a “return to normal” later this summer.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe files to intervene in Noem vs. Haaland case.
Expected to be demolished this summer.
Lamplighter Inn soon to be dust
For the duration of the pandemic, a number of people used both state and federal unemployment...
Some people required to pay back pandemic unemployment assistance
South Dakota Board of Education Standards passes medical marijuana rules
More reports of stolen car parts.
Look out for catalytic converter theft

Latest News

Around this time of year, potholes tend to pop up even more.
Street department demonstrates pothole filling of for Public Works Week
Rapid City water wins Drinking Water Excellence award for its 18th consecutive year.
Rapid City has cleanest water in South Dakota
5000 books were donated to the South Dakota Department of Health office in Rapid City Wednesday.
Book drive provides 5000 books for South Dakota Department of Health
black bear was spotted 1 1/2 miles South of Reptile Gardens.
Black bear caught crossing Rapid City porch
That spike is upwards to 75-percent reported catalytic converters stolen.
Look out for catalytic converter theft