Thursday’s COVID-19 numbers in SD

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There were 55 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday in South Dakota. This brings the state’s total known case number to 122,216. Seven more deaths were reported bringing the State’s number of deaths to 2,001.

Pennington County reported 5 new cases, Meade County reported 3 new cases, Oglala Lakota County reported 2 new cases and Lawrence, Haakon, and Custer counties each reported one new case.

Hospitalizations increased by 4 to 57.

According to CDC data, 53.33% of South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine and 49.25% have completed the full vaccine series.

