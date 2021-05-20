Advertisement

Thursday’s COVID-19 numbers in SD

(Lucas Manfield)
By KOTA Staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 11:06 AM MDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There were 55 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday in South Dakota. This brings the state’s total known case number to 122,216. Seven more deaths were reported bringing the State’s number of deaths to 2,001.

Pennington County reported 5 new cases, Meade County reported 3 new cases, Oglala Lakota County reported 2 new cases and Lawrence, Haakon, and Custer counties each reported one new case.

Hospitalizations increased by 4 to 57.

According to CDC data, 53.33% of South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine and 49.25% have completed the full vaccine series.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe files to intervene in Noem vs. Haaland case.
A police officer walks out of Rigby Middle School following a shooting there earlier Thursday,...
Teacher disarmed school shooter, hugged her until help came
Rapid City porch
Black bear caught crossing Rapid City porch
More reports of stolen car parts.
Look out for catalytic converter theft
Expected to be demolished this summer.
Lamplighter Inn soon to be dust