SD tribes ask for meeting with Pres. Biden

By Nick Nelson
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 4:50 PM MDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Tribal leaders in South Dakota want to meet with President Joe Biden to discuss the upholding of tribal treaties by the United States government.

Representatives from the Seven Council Fires -- or Great Sioux Nation tribes -- met in Rapid City to draft a letter asking Biden to meet with tribal leaders. The top priority of the concerned tribes is to make sure the U.S. honors the treaties that it’s signed with the indigenous nations over the last few centuries.

Organizer Phil Two Eagle is optimistic that the nations can work closely with Biden in the future.

”The United States government signed a treaty with the Oceti Sakowin, and that treaty is still binding, and we want the United States to honor the treaties that they signed with us.”

Two Eagle said that there are many issues, including addressing climate change, where they can find common ground with the administration and create a better world for future generations.

