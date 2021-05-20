Rapid City High School seniors parade through elementary schools

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City Central, Stevens, and City High School seniors dressed in their caps and gowns this morning as they paraded through cheering elementary students.

The tradition of seniors doing a grad walk through elementary halls or playgrounds started a few years ago.

It’s an event that both commemorates the work of the graduating class and inspires younger students to do well in school so they too can reach high school graduation.

Senior Jesus Jones says he’s excited he’s reached this milestone with his classmates.

“It feels great, honestly, happiest moment. I haven’t done it yet, but I’m really excited to graduate. What I just did was cute seeing all the youngins and walking through them and just smiling and they’re all cheering for us just for graduating,” said Jones. “Honestly, we’re probably heroes today and I like that. Go Raiders class of 2021!”

Rapid City High School seniors will graduate May 28th with Central and Stevens following close behind on May 30th.

