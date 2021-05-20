Advertisement

Rapid City has cleanest water in South Dakota

By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 6:45 PM MDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City water earned the Secretaries Award for Drinking Water excellence for its 18th consecutive year.

It’s awarded by South Dakota’s department of agriculture and natural resources for the efforts fronted by the crew.

The water is pumped directly from Rapid Creek into one of the two water treatment plants where it undergoes a conventional treatment process.

Purifying the water takes five steps. Each step focuses on removing substances that show up in the water as it travels. Those particulates are any harmful matter or minerals. Once they’re taken out, according to Rapid City Water Superintendent, Jeffrey Crockett, the water is safe to drink.

“All of that is mostly microscopic, we can’t even see it. We pump that water into the plant and through this conventional treatment process we remove all of that particulate to make it safe to drink,” says Crockett.

Aside from treating the water, employees also respond to main line breaks. They’ll do that no matter the time of day or the weather, 365 days a year. All to make sure that when a faucet turns on, clean, purified water flows.

”A lot of times people don’t see what goes on behind the scenes to make sure that, that always happens. Even if it’s a blizzard and we have a main break at 2 o’clock in the morning,” says Crockett, “we’ve got people out digging up the ground and fixing the pipes so that our customers don’t even know.”

Rapid creek sees a variety of different animals that could carry potentially harmful substances that contaminate the water. Crockett says they take pride in ensuring its removal.

