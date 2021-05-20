Advertisement

Rapid City common council to hear Home Rule Committee presentation

The Rapid City common council is meeting tonight to hear from the Home Rule Committee, a group of Rapid Citians working to determine if the city should adjust its style of government.(Connor Matteson)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 3:27 PM MDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Rapid City common council is meeting tonight to hear from the Home Rule Committee, a group of Rapid Citians working to determine if the city should adjust its style of government.

Currently, Rapid City runs as a “Dillion’s Rule” municipality. meaning the city’s powers are granted by the state.

If people eventually vote to change, the city would run by Home Rule, which Mayor Steve Allender says would be a subtle change that would allow the city government more flexibility.

”Home rule comes with what’s called a home rule charter,” said Allender. “A local version of a constitution. It puts limits on the government as far as what they can do, what they can’t do. And those fundamental items within the charter can only be changed by a vote of the people. So it will provide consistency from one administration to the other.”

Home Rule also allows for the resizing of city councils.

Allender says, “All representation’s not good representation” and that if you can’t find ten people wanting to put in the time and work, a smaller city council could be beneficial.

