Advertisement

Public Works shows off equipment downtown

By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 5:22 PM MDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s National Public Works Week, and the city gathered all sorts of equipment to showcase what goes on behind the scenes to keep Rapid City afloat.

People had the chance to check out an excavator, garbage truck, sewer camera van and other types of machinery at Main Street Square. The display allowed people to touch and understand public works help on a daily basis.

The street sweeper and snow plow saw the most visitors, as they’re the ones most people see prowling the streets on a regular basis.

It took a bit of coordination and a couple of hours to get all of the crews in the square at the same time.

It proves to demonstrate all of the work, that if done right, people don’t see happening at all, says Public Works Executive Coordinator, Shannon Trueax,

”People don’t understand exactly how much interaction they have with public works. So, this is a great way for them to come out, meet the people, touch the equipment,” says Trueax, “and see it up close and in person.”

This is the second year Public Works gathered in the square.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police officer walks out of Rigby Middle School following a shooting there earlier Thursday,...
Teacher disarmed school shooter, hugged her until help came
Rapid City porch
Black bear caught crossing Rapid City porch
UPDATE: Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe files to intervene in Noem vs. Haaland case.
More reports of stolen car parts.
Look out for catalytic converter theft
Expected to be demolished this summer.
Lamplighter Inn soon to be dust

Latest News

Home rule presentation
Home Rule committee shares their draft to city council and the public
Health Watch: Stroke Awareness
More than 800 initial votes were cast by community members at the beginning of the contest.
‘Name the Garbage Truck’ contest winners announced
The city gathered all sorts of equipment in Main Street Square to showcase what goes on behind...
Public Works shows off equipment downtown
The top priority of the concerned tribes is to make sure the U.S. honors the treaties that it’s...
SD tribes ask for meeting with Pres. Biden