Public Works shows off equipment downtown

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s National Public Works Week, and the city gathered all sorts of equipment to showcase what goes on behind the scenes to keep Rapid City afloat.

People had the chance to check out an excavator, garbage truck, sewer camera van and other types of machinery at Main Street Square. The display allowed people to touch and understand public works help on a daily basis.

The street sweeper and snow plow saw the most visitors, as they’re the ones most people see prowling the streets on a regular basis.

It took a bit of coordination and a couple of hours to get all of the crews in the square at the same time.

It proves to demonstrate all of the work, that if done right, people don’t see happening at all, says Public Works Executive Coordinator, Shannon Trueax,

”People don’t understand exactly how much interaction they have with public works. So, this is a great way for them to come out, meet the people, touch the equipment,” says Trueax, “and see it up close and in person.”

This is the second year Public Works gathered in the square.

