‘Name the Garbage Truck’ contest winners announced

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - If you find yourself driving behind a garbage truck, you may see that it has a name now.

The City of Rapid announced nine winners of its ‘Name the Garbage Truck’ contest. More than 800 initial votes were cast by community members at the beginning of the contest. The winners were announced during the National Public Works event at Main Street Square Thursday.

Jancie Knight with the city’s Solid Waste Division is happy that so many people got involved in the competition and hopes this leads to people learning more about the proper disposal of trash.

”Getting the community to understand how to dispose of trash properly and safely, not only to help themselves, but to help our drivers, and really help create that familiarity with the trucks and understanding garbage is one of my goals,” Knight said.

The winners are…

‘Sir Dumps A Lot’ suggested by Megan Raftery

‘Cindersmella’ suggested by Ann Eads

‘Mt. Trashmore’ suggested by Rene Larson

‘Obi-One-Can-Only’ suggested by Conni Ostendorf

‘Litter Gitter’ suggested by Aaron Wirtz

‘Cruncher the Muncher’ suggested by Gina Lemon

‘Smashasaurus’ suggested by Heather Jeffery

‘Brutus’ suggested by Lorinne Sachau

‘Oscar’ suggested by Bobbie Klaski

