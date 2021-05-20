Monument Health donates extra beds to Youth & Family Services

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As COVID cases slow and hospitalizations decline, the need for overflow or surge spaces is no longer necessary.

Last year, Monument Health, like many other hospitals, set up additional beds and spaces, now they’re donating much of that equipment to help local families.

In the height of the pandemic, 160 additional beds were set up in spaces throughout Rapid City’s hospital to prepare for hospitalization surges.

Thankfully only 10 of the beds were ever used, for people recovered and awaiting discharge.

“We were fortunate we did not have to fully utilize the space as they were intended,” said Jace Brock from Monument Health’s supply chain department. “This opportunity came up where we could work with youth and family services and move these items. I believe that their relationship to the families in our community is absolutely as important as our role in this community so it just seems like a natural fit for us to work with them.”

Last month, YFS staff picked up 75 beds, and within days all were distributed to families in need.

“When we picked up the 75 beds previously, we had kept a few on hold and they were gone within a day,” said Brianna Nelson, communications coordinator for Youth & Family Services. “We have a lot of families who have lots of siblings who were previously sleeping on the floor or had no furniture in their homes, so this is a huge gift for kids who have maybe had to share beds or didn’t have one, to have their very own bed.”

Monument Health kept about 75 beds for future patient use or overnight stays for caregivers but staff sees the bed donations as a step toward normalcy.

“I look at this as hopefully one of many silver linings in coming out of this pandemic,” said Brock.

Thursday, YFS staff picked up Monument Health’s final donation, 16 more beds to distribute to families in need.

