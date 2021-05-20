Advertisement

Black bear caught crossing Rapid City porch

By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 6:31 PM MDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The bear was on Annie Daniel’s porch.

She says that she caught it on security footage around 1 a.m.

Once she saw the footage, she called Game, Fish and Parks and let them know.

She says that she was originally fearful for her animals, but after talking with them, she was put more at ease and was grateful it wasn’t a mountain lion.

Daniel says her husband got home from the gym around midnight. She’s thankful that he didn’t show up an hour later as he would have been faced with an unwelcoming guest.

