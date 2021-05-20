“Back When They Bucked” comes to the Days of 76 Rodeo Grounds

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -“Back When They Bucked” is a new event scheduled to be held in the unique, rustic, old west setting of the Days of 76 Event Complex, Deadwood, SD on Sunday, May 30, 2021. This event is being produced by Black Hills Stock Show (BHSS) Foundation and presented by Brink Constructors, Inc. to raise funds to support the foundation and its efforts which include college scholarships, support of community organizations, programs, and projects that enhance services and education to the public.

The day will kick off with the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA) Ladies’ Breakaway event. You will witness some of the fastest roping you have ever seen. The ladies will be competing for a spot in the short round that will be held during the PRCA Xtreme Bronc Riding event which will be held in the afternoon.

The PRCA Xtreme Saddle Bronc Match will begin in the afternoon. This is a Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association (PRCA) sanctioned event featuring “extreme bronc riding.” Twenty-four cowboys will compete in the long go round with the eight highest scores advancing to the short-round. Short-round cowboys will be vying for the title and prize money. Winnings at this event will count towards their earnings to advance to the Wrangler National Finals.

This full day of action will feature live music and a live calcutta for the PRCA Xtreme Saddle Bronc Match. The day’s schedule of events is: 9:00 a.m. MT - WPRA Ladies’ Breakaway Roping Long Round; 2:00 p.m. MT – PRCA Xtreme Saddle Bronc Match Calcutta; 3:00 p.m. MT – Xtreme Saddle Bronc Match and WPRA Breakaway Roping Short Round.

For over 25 years the BHSS Foundation has been serving a large area of communities, presenting over $600,000 in post secondary scholarships, community projects, and organizations in a five state area. The BHSS Foundation Board of Directors and volunteers are dedicated to the mission of “Preserving the Legacy - Investing in the Future.”

“Back When They Bucked” is an affordable entertainment event for all ages. The proceeds from this event will help to support the BHSS Foundation fundraising efforts and will allow for the continued support of many projects. Your ticket will allow you admittance to all performances of the event. Come enjoy the day in Historic Deadwood and support the BHSS Foundation and their mission!

For tickets go to the BHSS Foundation website at bhssf.com or by phone call 1-866-601-5103. More information about the event can be found on the BHSS Foundation website. For more information you can contact Tif Robertson, BHSSF Board Member, Event Coordinator, events@tnteventmanagement.biz or call 605-545-7865.

