A Few Storms late this Afternoon and Evening

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - One or two strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon, especially in northeast Wyoming and the Black Hills. Large hail and gusty winds will be possible with any storm that forms later today.

More widespread showers and storms can be expected Friday. The threat of severe weather will most likely be east of the Hills, along and ahead of a cold front.

Rainy, cooler weather can be expected this weekend.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.