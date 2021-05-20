Advertisement

A Few Storms late this Afternoon and Evening

By Eric W Gardner
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 1:35 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - One or two strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon, especially in northeast Wyoming and the Black Hills. Large hail and gusty winds will be possible with any storm that forms later today.

More widespread showers and storms can be expected Friday. The threat of severe weather will most likely be east of the Hills, along and ahead of a cold front.

Rainy, cooler weather can be expected this weekend.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe files to intervene in Noem vs. Haaland case.
A police officer walks out of Rigby Middle School following a shooting there earlier Thursday,...
Teacher disarmed school shooter, hugged her until help came
Rapid City porch
Black bear caught crossing Rapid City porch
More reports of stolen car parts.
Look out for catalytic converter theft
Expected to be demolished this summer.
Lamplighter Inn soon to be dust

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Getting Stormy Later this Week
Afternoon storms linger into the weekend
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Warm and Humid Today; Storm Chances Increase through the Week
Mostly Sunny KEVN
A nice Tuesday on tap