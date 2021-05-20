Advertisement

108 children shot, 16 killed so far this year in Chicago

By WLS staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 9:41 AM MDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WLS) - There’s a new push to end the high number of shootings targeting children and teens in Chicago.

As of last week, 108 of the shooting victims in the city so far this year have been children. Of those shot, 16 have died.

A 13-year-old boy riding his bike in McKinley Park and a 15-year-old girl walking her dog in Washington Park are two of the most recent children to be killed or injured by gun violence.

A sign near 60th and King Drive reads, “Respect Life.”

“Us adding more police to the city has not worked,” said 20th Ward Alderman Jeanette Taylor. “We have to reimagine what safety is.”

With summer around the corner, community advocates worry about what is to come.

On the west side, Greater St. John Bible Church is among those that offer programming for those in the neighborhood.

However, the pandemic is limiting how many children they can take in.

“We will continue our after school, which we will transition into summer camp,” said the Rev. Ira Acree. “Of course, that’s only 25 children, because we have to be able to social distance. The city must find places to invest money, where there can be some viable options for these kids to hang out and be safe.”

For Taylor, the question is clear, but the answer remains elusive.

“I’m an ’80s baby. I played double Dutch. I did jacks. I blew bubbles,” Taylor said. “I could sit on my porch in peace, and that’s not what we have now. We have a city in chaos. So how does government work together with community to put plans together to help keep everybody protected?”

The 15-year-old girl who was shot while walking her dog is recovering at the hospital. Her mother says one bullet was left in her lower back for now.

Copyright 2021 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe files to intervene in Noem vs. Haaland case.
A police officer walks out of Rigby Middle School following a shooting there earlier Thursday,...
Teacher disarmed school shooter, hugged her until help came
Rapid City porch
Black bear caught crossing Rapid City porch
More reports of stolen car parts.
Look out for catalytic converter theft
Expected to be demolished this summer.
Lamplighter Inn soon to be dust

Latest News

According to GasBuddy, the national average price of gasoline has gone up for the fourth week...
Colonial Pipeline CEO to testify before Congress next month
Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about distribution of...
LIVE: Biden makes remarks on Israel cease-fire
President Joe Biden signs bill aimed at addressing a rise in anti-Asian hate crimes.
Biden signs law to combat anti-Asian hate crimes
Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh, right, visits the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge...
GOP not budging on infrastructure offer in Biden talks
Palestinian kids look at a destroyed car after it was hit in an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza...
Israel, Hamas agree to cease-fire to end bloody 11-day war