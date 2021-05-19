Advertisement

Street department demonstrates pothole filling of for Public Works Week

By Aleah Burggraff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 3:35 PM MDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Something every driver has to deal with from time to time is an unfortunate encounter with a pothole.

Around this time of year, potholes tend to pop up even more.

A freeze cycle causes the pavement to break underneath and the ground to crumble.

The Rapid Street Department works day and night to try and fill as many potholes as they can while taking care of any other street maintenance.

“We have a night crew that comes on and addresses issues at night. They sweep the main lines, they sweep the downtown core every Sunday night, and then go out into the main lines and do potholes at night if we need to. There’s a lot of things behind the scenes that the public doesn’t see and probably doesn’t even realize that we’re out at night,” said Rapid City, Street Department Superintendent, Dale Pfeifle.

The potholes are fixed by cleaning out the damaged area, shooting oil and asphalt into the hole, and microfiber blade it into place.

If you have a pothole you would like to see fixed, contact the pothole hotline at (605) 394-4152.

