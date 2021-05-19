Advertisement

Kroger to lift mask mandate

According to a press release from Kroger, vaccinated customers and most fully vaccinated...
According to a press release from Kroger, vaccinated customers and most fully vaccinated associates no longer need to wear a mask in their facilities, including stores, distribution centers, plants, and offices, unless otherwise required by state or local governments.(Source: WAVE)
By Maggy Mcdonel
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 11:53 AM MDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kroger has announced that masks will no longer be required for people who are vaccinated for COVID-19 starting Thursday.

According to a press release from Kroger, vaccinated customers and most fully vaccinated associates no longer need to wear a mask in their facilities, including stores, distribution centers, plants, and offices, unless otherwise required by state or local governments.

“Based on the CDC’s science-based guidance and the input of our associates, we are updating our mask policy in a way that balances our values of safety and respect,” Kroger states.

However, Kroger officials say they will continue to “respect the choice of individuals who prefer to continue to wear a mask.”

Non-vaccinated customers are being asked to wear a mask, and non-vaccinated associates will still be required to wear a mask.

Due to the CDC guidelines, Kroger officials say associates working at their pharmacies will continue wearing masks.

