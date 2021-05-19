Advertisement

COVID-19 numbers for Wednesday in SD

By KOTA Staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 11:29 AM MDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There were 40 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday in South Dakota. This brings the state’s total known case number to 122,161. No deaths were reported.

Pennington County reported 5 new cases, Butte County reported 4 new cases, Custer County reported 3 new cases and Lawrence County reported one new case.

Hospitalizations decreased by 7 to 53.

According to CDC data, 56.61% of South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine and 51.25% have completed the full vaccine series.

