Community bike tour, honorable recognition and National Bike Month in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, SD (KEVN) - Cyclists have spoken and they say Rapid City should be honored.

Wednesday, the League of American Bicyclists gave the community an honorable mention in their Spring 2021 Bicycle Friendly Community review.

According to the city’s Long Range Planner, even honorable mention is an honor.

“Such designations and recognitions are important to bicyclists from across the country who seek out areas to ride bike paths, trails and lanes in various areas of the nation,” said Kip Harrington. “The input and feedback from survey respondents, many of them local, will be valuable and helpful to city officials in addressing issues as we work to broaden the quality-of-life experiences for Rapid City residents and visitors in the future.”

Between Skyline Wilderness Park and Hanson-Larsen Memorial Park, there are approximately 30 miles of off-road trails within Rapid City. Bike programs were already scheduled during May, which is National Bike Month, so Harrington says the honor is more timely. In fact, the city is planning a “Bike to Work” day Friday and a Community Bike Tour Saturday.

The community ride will begin at 9 a.m. at Founders Park and continue on the city’s bike path and on-street bicycle facilities. The ride will take place on the Leonard ‘Swanny’ Swanson Memorial Pathway, Mountain View Road, Jackson Boulevard, Canyon Lake Drive and 32nd Street. In addition to celebrating the national designation, the tour will promote bicycling as an effective means of transportation throughout the community.

“Biking has so many great benefits,” said Harrington. “There are tremendous health benefits from bicycling. It’s a great exercise. But it’s something many people can do whether it’s enjoying a ride with friends or family members around the neighborhood or using it as an effective means of getting to school and work each day.”

