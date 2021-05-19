Advertisement

Biden, in Netanyahu call, urges `significant de-escalation’

By Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 8:23 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden stepped up the pressure on Israel to end 10 days of violent skirmishes with Palestinians, making clear in a call Wednesday with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he expected “significant de-escalation” by day’s end.

Biden asked Netanyahu to move “toward the path to a cease-fire,” according to a White House description of their conversation.

There is pressure, too, on Biden to do more, with more than 200 people killed in the fighting. Until Wednesday, Biden had avoided pushing the American ally more directly and publicly for a cease-fire or conveyed such a level of urgency for ending Israeli airstrikes targeting Hamas in the thickly populated Gaza Strip.

The Biden administration had relied on what officials described as “quiet, intensive” diplomacy, including quashing a U.N. Security Council statement that would have addressed a cease-fire. The administration’s handling opened a divide between Biden and Democratic lawmakers, dozens of whom have called for a cease-fire.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota Board of Education Standards passes medical marijuana rules
Rapid City man arrested after running over his brother
Courtesy: CBS Local
Central States Fair Announces Headliners for Concert Series
Expected to be demolished this summer.
Lamplighter Inn soon to be dust
COVID-19 numbers for SD on Tuesday

Latest News

The law signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott puts Texas in line with more than a dozen other...
Texas governor signs law banning abortions early as 6 weeks
Michael Blackson, left, and Paul Mooney are seen at "Meet the Blacks" Premiere at the ArcLight...
Pioneering comic Paul Mooney, a writer for Pryor, dies at 79
An Israeli artillery unit fires toward targets in the Gaza Strip, at the Israeli-Gaza border,...
Israel’s Netanyahu ‘determined’ to continue Gaza operation
The American Rescue Plan expanded subsidies for people buying their own insurance on Affordable...
You may qualify for free or cheaper health insurance now
Modeled after the investigation into the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, the bill would establish an...
McConnell says he’ll oppose Jan. 6 commission to probe riot