Warm and Humid Today; Storm Chances Increase through the Week

By Eric W Gardner
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 8:59 AM MDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Temperatures will rise into the 70s this afternoon. The humidity will be rather high, too. All in all, a typical mid-May day.

Isolated thunderstorms are possible in southwest South Dakota this afternoon, with a better chance Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures will be a little cooler Wednesday as a weak cold front slides into the area.

Thursday offers our first chance of severe thunderstorms this season. Warm and unstable air coupled with a vigorous upper level disturbance will combine to produce a band of scattered thunderstorms in eastern and northeastern Wyoming in the afternoon, that will spread northeast by early evening. Large hail and damaging winds will be possible with these storms.

Unsettled and cooler weather will be likely Friday through the weekend with more opportunities for showers and thunderstorms.

