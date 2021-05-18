Advertisement

Rapid City Rush announces Military Appreciation Weekend

By Blake Joseph
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 7:40 AM MDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Rapid City Rush recognize veterans and active duty military through our community this weekend. Games on Friday, May 21st and Saturday, May 22nd against Indy will be dedicated to Military Appreciation Weekend. This will be a tribute to all those who have served and continue to serve with special discount rates on tickets available for active duty and veterans.

A special Puck drop from SDARNG first female drill sergeant will be just a few of the special dedications.

Also, specialty jerseys will be presented by Ebelution Heating & Cooling with local military design element

Military Appreciation Weekennd is provided in partnership with SDARNG for Friday night’s game and Ebelution Heating & Cooling on Saturday night’s game.

