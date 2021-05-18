Advertisement

Lamplighter Inn soon to be dust

Expected to be demolished this summer.
Expected to be demolished this summer.(KOTA)
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 3:05 PM MDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Lamplighter Inn Property has been sitting around unused since it was sold to Pennington County Last year.

It was approved to be demolished.

The lot adjacent to the Pennington County office buildings has seen better days, and after it’s been demolished, there’s plans to construct a parking lot.

The lot is intended for use by Pennington County employees or people doing business with the county.

The new parking lot would allow people to park closer to some county buildings, something that’s been difficult because of new construction according to the Pennington County Building and Grounds Director, Mike Kuhl.

”Since there’s a lot of things happening around our campus right now with construction projects and such, new parking regulations,” says Kuhl, “we’re trying to make sure we have enough parking to accommodate everything.”

The project will cost roughly 14 thousand dollars and the county is hoping for the demolition to take place sometime this summer.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota Board of Education Standards passes medical marijuana rules
Rapid City man arrested after running over his brother
Courtesy: CBS Local
Central States Fair Announces Headliners for Concert Series
COVID-19 numbers for SD on Tuesday

Latest News

Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe files to intervene in Noem vs. Haaland case.
Pierre and Watertown challenge federal DOT airport decision
February storm causes energy bill increase
February storm causes energy bill increase
wellfully
A look at one nonprofit that benefited from the Vision Fund
Black Hills Energy customers, and other energy consumers across the country, will notice their...
February storm causes energy bill increase