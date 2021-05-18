February storm causes energy bill increase

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Temperatures are heating up, which often means your energy bill goes down but starting next month you might notice an increase.

Black Hills Energy customers, and other energy consumers across the country, will notice their bill is slightly higher during the next year. Specifically, $11.06 per 670 kilowatt-hours a month in Rapid City.

“Winter storm Uri brought subzero temperatures not only to the Black Hills but across the United States in February,{” said Marc Eyre, vice president of operations for Black Hills Energy. “And that’s why it was really so impactful, it wasn’t just how cold it was but how widespread those cold temperatures were across the United States and so this created historic demand for natural gas.”

Black Hills Energy spent five times the amount on natural gas in February 2021 than a normal February, resulting in the cost increase.

Eyre said this aftereffect of Winter storm Uri is hitting people later rather than sooner because the South Dakota Public Utility Commission took time to decide how to best implement the cost onto customers.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.