Eric’s 60 Second Kitchen - Easy Breezy Veggie Dip

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Here is a 4 ingredient dip recipe that is so full of flavor and creaminess you’ll definitely want to make this year in and year out.

In a blender, combine one pint of sour cream with a packet of Italian Dressing mix. Add to that a chopped avocado and a can of peeled whole tomatoes, which you have drained thoroughly.

Pulse until creamy and serve with veggies or chips. For the best flavors, chill an hour or so before serving, if you can.

