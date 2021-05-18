Advertisement

COVID-19 numbers for SD on Tuesday

(kota)
By KOTA Staff
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 11:05 AM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There were 42 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday in South Dakota. This brings the state’s total known case number to 122,121. One more person has died from the virus bringing the state’s total death toll to 1,994.

Pennington County reported 19 new cases, Custer County reported 5 new cases, Lawrence, Meade and Lyman counties reported 3 cases each, and Butte County reported 2 new cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 11 to 60.

According to CDC data, 56.61% of South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine and 51.25% have completed the full vaccine series.

