Central States Fair Announces Headliners for Concert Series

Mainstream artist Kip Moore and up-and-comer Michael Ray will kick off performances
By Blake Joseph
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 7:01 AM MDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Plans for the 76th Annual Central States Fair are underway and Kip Moore will kick off the Black Hills Energy Concert Series on Sunday, August 22nd. With hit songs like “Somethin’ Bout a Truck” and “Beer Money”, Moore is guaranteed to “put on a good show” with “good ole country music” says Fair Manager, Ron Jeffries. Joining Kip Moore will be Nashville up-and-comer Michael Ray who’s top hits include “Her World or Mine” and “One that Got Away” Tickets go on sale June 15th. Follow the Central States Fair on Facebook or visit CentralStatesFair.com for the latest announcements and ticket information.

