Box Elder community and event center coming soon

BOX ELDER, S.D. (KOTA) - According to the U.S. Census, Box Elder has seen rapid growth over the last 20 years, growing 35% in just the last decade.

As the twelfth largest city in South Dakota, Box Elder’s economy continues to grow with its population.

From the construction of Liberty Plaza, a multimillion-dollar recreation center, to preparing Ellsworth for the arrival of the B21 bomber, to a new 57,000 square foot event center, Box Elder is expanding.

“Obviously, all of the growth that’s coming into the Box Elder region,” said Caleb Arceneaux, CEO of LIV Hospitality. “With the base and B21 coming in, both Box Elder and us, felt it was an appropriate time to partner and really bring a first-class facility to the Box Elder region.”

LIV Hospitality and the city of Box Elder have partnered together to create a space for family-friendly and community-based events.

“In the planning stages and hopefully getting ready to start to construct a Box Elder, multipurpose event center to bring about a 57,000 square foot facility that really focuses on events,” said Arceneaux.

The main focus? Youth sports.

“There always seems to be a shortage of gym space or indoor space to host events obviously here in the Dakotas, South Dakota, we’re open to the weather, and we’re affected by the weather and it’ll bring some indoor space for us to be able to host youth sporting events, that is space that’s in dire need and in short supply,” said Arceneaux.

The new space will be built near Watiki Water Park and one of LIV’s Rapid City hotels, to provide all the necessities to host large events.

“We have land there that we will deed over to Box Elder in order to build this event center,” said Arceneaux. “So, it will be right adjacent to, in fact, attached to the Courtyard.”

The anticipated completion date is sometime in 2023.

