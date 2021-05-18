Afternoon storms linger into the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Mostly clear skies are expected overnight with lows in the 50s for many. A weak front will slide through overnight, which will make things windy around sunrise and through much of the morning. Gusts of 40 mph are possible, with isolated higher gusts. Mostly sunny skies will begin the day Wednesday before some clouds bubble up in the afternoon, leading to a few showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the hills and southern plains.

Afternoon thunderstorms will continue Thursday and Friday, where some storms could be strong to severe. If storms do reach severe limits, large hail and damaging winds will be the primary threats. Highs Thursday will be near 80° in Rapid and down near 70° on Friday. For the weekend, highs will be in the 60s on Saturday and near 70° Sunday. The chance for some showers and storms will be likely for both days, mainly in the afternoon hours.

Next week looks to start off with temperatures near 70° and plenty of sunshine. Storm chances aren’t showing in the forecast early next week, but if that changes, we will be sure to let you know.

