60 years of DTGCA Gun Show

DTGCA Gun Show
DTGCA Gun Show(KOTA)
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 10:58 AM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Annual DTGCA Rapid City Gun Show is popping this weekend, and what does the show shoot to do?

Don Glynn, one of the Original Founder’s of the show, has the answer.

“We’re trying to promote collecting, and the use of firearms,” says Glynn.

The Show’s been around for 60 years. According to Glynn, “It started off as mostly historical, but now it’s got all types of arms.”

There’s guns of all shapes and sizes, and the show’s about on par for attendance this year. Glynn says, “This is probably average. Little bigger now, because COVID’s kind of wearing down. It’s a good show, big crowd today.”

60 years ago, there weren’t as many vendors and distributors involved.

“39 of us got together and formed the association,” says Glynn.

The size of the show today makes the original 39 seem negligible. The show has triggered a lot of interest and grown quite a bit.

“We’re up to I think over 3,000 members now. We have people from all over the country.”

The show will continue to make its rounds through the weekend. Holster up.

