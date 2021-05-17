City Council approves upgrades to Dinosaur Park

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Upgrades are coming to Dinosaur Park after the city council unanimously approved the project.

The project will make the park more ADA accessible by adding a walking path, installing hand railings, and other safety features.

1.6 million dollars of the 2.5-million-dollar project has already been approved by the City’s Vision Fund Committee with the rest coming from the Rapid City Parks and Recreation Department’s Capital Improvements Project Fund.

It’s a project that landscape designer Melissa Petersen believes will benefit everyone.

“It’s a huge tourist attraction. It’s also a really iconic place to Rapid City and some visitors just can’t access it right now and that’s not fair and we want to rectify that. Just allowing everyone who wants to go up and see the dinosaurs to be able to see them, we’re really excited about,” said Petersen.

Councilmember Jason Salamun shared his excitement for the project and how these upgrades will allow everyone to be able to get an up-close look at the dinosaurs and take in the views from the top.

“I love this project and people of all abilities will be able to enjoy this landmark that we know as dinosaur park on Skyline Dr. Awesome job can’t wait to see this done,” Jason Salamun, Ward 3, says

The city is hopeful that work can begin on the project next summer.

