Advertisement

Sanford Underground Research Facility has made a positive economic impact on South Dakota

By Aleah Burggraff
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 6:46 PM MDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEAD, S.D. (KEVN) - The deepest underground research lab found its home in Lead, South Dakota in what was formerly known as the Homestake Gold Mine.

The lab hosts a handful of experiments that try to understand how the universe is put together.

A variety of studies are attempted in different areas of science including biology, geology and physics.

After conducting an economic impact analysis, it was discovered the lab has a 1.6-billion-dollar economic impact to South Dakota.

“So, were expecting over these next 10 years to have 572 million of household income generated because of the lab and if you look at each year over that 10-year period, about 1,053 jobs on average per year. Not all here located the lab but if you look at the overall benefit to the state, that we’ve positively impact well over 1,000 jobs in the state within that period.”

The Department of Energy is currently funding the biggest science experiment ever attempted on US soil at the Sanford Underground Research Facility called the Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment.

It’s an international experiment for neutrino science and proton decay studies.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A trucker who intervened in a police chase in California says his insurance company won't cover...
Trucker who blocked driver fleeing police says insurance company won’t cover repairs
Darriynn Brown, 18, has been charged with kidnapping and theft in connection with the killing...
Arrest made after boy, 4, found slain on Dallas street
Adam Price was located and arrested in Pacifica, California Sunday evening. Bellevue Police...
2 children found dead in Nebraska home; father arrested in California
Jesse Huizar, a Texaco employee in Auburn, California, says his life was spared by mere inches...
Gas station worker nearly hit as truck plows into pump
Stock Cop Lights
UPDATE: One man dead after deputy involved shooting Friday afternoon

Latest News

Chicago cat fleeing fire survives 5-story jump, walks off
Monday’s COVID-19 numbers in SD
One dead in Meade County crash
Having a business that’s involved with the community is something that part owner of Leone’s...
Black Hills business teams up with BHSU athletics
The lab hosts a handful of experiments that try to understand how the universe is put together.
Sanford Underground Research Facility has made a positive economic impact on South Dakota