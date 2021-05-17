Rising Star finalist: Katherine Kvale

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Katherine Kvale has already graduated from Bison and moved east river to Sioux Falls to reunite with her older siblings.

“Since I’ve been for like three years without siblings I’ll finally get to have that connection and probably stronger than when we were children,” Katherine Kvale, Bison senior, says

Kvale will be attending USD in the fall and double majoring in Political Science and Psychology, with the end goal of being a lawyer.

“And then I can have a voice” continued Kvale " for those don’t "

Katherine is now a finalist for Rising Star of the West and has become quite a celebrity around town with people stopping her on the streets and asking when she will be on, and being a role model for younger students.

“Everybody is super supportive because we don’t get a lot of recognition here in Bison, and so this is huge.”

Kvale signed up for rising star as she is familiar with public speaking, going to state numerous times for oral interpretation

“If I could get some scholarship for something I enjoy and I’m good at, I should go for it,” added Kvale

