UPDATE: Public’s help requested in finding two missing kids

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Both Zuey and Brayden DeLeon have been located safe.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -11-year-old Brayden DeLeon has been located safe.

Police continue to look for Brayden’s 13-year-old sister Zuey DeLeon.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The RCPD is currently seeking the public’s assistance in locating two children who were reported missing today.

13 year old Zuey DeLeon was last seen around 12p.m. May 15, in the 900 block of Explorer Street wearing a white hoodie and light blue jeans.

Zuey is a Native American female with brown eyes and brown hair with a stripe of red in the front. She weighs approximately 140 lbs. and stands at 5′4″ tall. Her picture is below.

Missing Child (KOTA)

11 year old Brayden DeLeon was last seen at approximately 8 p.m. on May 16, riding his bike in the 400 block of East Jackson Street. He was wearing blue jeans, a gray t-shirt with neon green and navy blue stripes and black shoes with neon green bottoms. His bike is a faded gray and pink BMX.

Brayden is 4′5″ tall and weighs approximately 90 lbs. He is a Native American male with brown hair and brown eyes. His picture is below.

missing child (KOTA)

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Zuey and/or Brayden should contact police immediately at 605-394-4131. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.