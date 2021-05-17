Advertisement

Monday’s COVID-19 numbers in SD

(Associated Press)
By KOTA Staff
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 11:08 AM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There were 42 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday in South Dakota. This brings the state’s total known case number to 122,079. Two more people have died from the virus bringing the state’s total death toll to 1,993.

Pennington County reported 2 new cases, and Lawrence and Todd counties reported one new case each.

Hospitalizations increased by 4 to 71.

According to CDC data, 56.30% of South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine and 50.96% have completed the full vaccine series.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A trucker who intervened in a police chase in California says his insurance company won't cover...
Trucker who blocked driver fleeing police says insurance company won’t cover repairs
Darriynn Brown, 18, has been charged with kidnapping and theft in connection with the killing...
Arrest made after boy, 4, found slain on Dallas street
Adam Price was located and arrested in Pacifica, California Sunday evening. Bellevue Police...
2 children found dead in Nebraska home; father arrested in California
Jesse Huizar, a Texaco employee in Auburn, California, says his life was spared by mere inches...
Gas station worker nearly hit as truck plows into pump
Stock Cop Lights
UPDATE: One man dead after deputy involved shooting Friday afternoon