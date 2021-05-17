Kids 12 and up now able to receive Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KEVN) - Last week the CDC and FDA approved the emergency use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children 12 to 15 years old.

”From the individual standpoint and the public health standpoint, obviously the more people that we can develop immunity then the more likely we’re going to be able to get this pandemic under control and to help protect the more vulnerable populations,” said Tara Ulmer, a pediatrician at Monument Health in Spearfish.

Adding almost 50,000 young people to the vaccination list, some adults have asked why children need the COVID-19 vaccine.

Although they can get the disease and spread it, it also disrupts their lives much like many adults

“Even though kids haven’t shown to be a high risk of hospitalization process, they are majorly affected by the pandemic,” said Ulmer. “Not being able to participate in school activities and sports activities because they’ve had exposure, now we can get them to have an immune status to protect them without having to have them have the disease.”

When is it going to be available?

A question Ulmer has heard over and over since vaccination began last December, followed by questions of concern by some parents.

“I think that the safety data and the efficacy value is there, it’s just going to be making sure that the parents ask the questions so that they’re comfortable,” said Ulmer. “I don’t want them to do something they’re not comfortable with but I also want to make sure that they’re getting good information, that they’re reaching out to their pediatrician and their local providers and asking the questions and making sure that they’re understanding.”

Typically, vaccines take years to be tested and approved... Ulmer says the current COVID-19 vaccines seem like they were approved rather quickly but believes the pandemic helped bring in more trial volunteers and more money to speed up the process.

Vaccines for children 12 and up will begin at the Spearfish Monument Health pediatric clinic Tuesday.

Appointments can also be made at any of the Monument Health locations across the Black Hills that are currently offering the Pfizer vaccine.

