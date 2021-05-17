Advertisement

Jan. 6 riot suspect on house arrest after mountain lion kill

This photo from the Department of Justice shows Capitol riot suspect Patrick Montgomery.
This photo from the Department of Justice shows Capitol riot suspect Patrick Montgomery.(Source: Department of Justice via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 11:27 AM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) — A judge has ordered a Colorado hunting guide accused of assaulting a police officer during the U.S. Capitol riot be placed on house arrest after prosecutors say he violated the conditions of his release by having a gun and shooting a mountain lion.

Monday’s order bars Patrick Montgomery from having firearms and hunting.

Prosecutors say he killed the mountain lion in March even though he was ordered not to have any illegal guns while the charges against him related to the Jan. 6 riot are pending.

They say Montgomery wasn’t allowed to have firearms because of a 1996 robbery conviction.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A trucker who intervened in a police chase in California says his insurance company won't cover...
Trucker who blocked driver fleeing police says insurance company won’t cover repairs
Darriynn Brown, 18, has been charged with kidnapping and theft in connection with the killing...
Arrest made after boy, 4, found slain on Dallas street
Adam Price was located and arrested in Pacifica, California Sunday evening. Bellevue Police...
2 children found dead in Nebraska home; father arrested in California
Jesse Huizar, a Texaco employee in Auburn, California, says his life was spared by mere inches...
Gas station worker nearly hit as truck plows into pump
Stock Cop Lights
UPDATE: One man dead after deputy involved shooting Friday afternoon

Latest News

Rapid City man arrested after running over his brother
FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2014 file photo, people pass an AT&T store in New York's Times Square....
AT&T to combine media operations with Discovery in $43 billion deal
Ariana Grande appears at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 26, 2020. A...
Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez tie the knot
FILE - This file booking photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff shows Kim...
Officer charged in death of Daunte Wright to appear in court
White House
President Biden to visit Michigan electric Ford plant