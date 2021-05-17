Advertisement

A nice Tuesday on tap

Mostly Sunny KEVN(KEVN/KOTA)
By David Stradling
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 4:13 PM MDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Partly cloudy skies are expected overnight and into the morning hours. Lows will fall into the 40s and 50s across the area. Beautiful weather is on tap for Tuesday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s for nearly everyone. A few spots in the hills might stay in the upper 60s.

While the warm weather continues Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, the chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms will return. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s Wednesday, 70s and 80s Thursday and back to the 60s and 70s Friday.

Temperatures will fall into the 60s for many this weekend with plenty of clouds and shower chances. It doesn’t look to be a washout by any means, but you’ll probably have to dodge some showers here and there.

