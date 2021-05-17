Advertisement

3 on 3 basketball coming back to Summer Nights

By KOTA Staff
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 4:38 PM MDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Summer Nights is making a return to Downtown Rapid City this year -- and so are a handful of extra activities surrounding the weekly event...including one that’s been a slam dunk with area kids.

The Police Activities League will be back with their Night Court 3-on-3 basketball games. It’s open to all kids between the ages of 11 and 16. Games are played on St Joe street between 6th and 7th.

The league was set up to give area youth something fun and safe to do during the busy Summer Nights calendar.

”Night Court started in response to some juvenile issues we were having at summer nights basically a proactive way to take control of the situation. By the time we were up and running our juvenile issues had all but disappeared.”

Games start on June 3 to sign your child up use this link

Copyright 2021 KEVN All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City man arrested after running over his brother
Adam Price was located and arrested in Pacifica, California Sunday evening. Bellevue Police...
2 children found dead in Nebraska home; father arrested in California
One dead in Meade County crash
A trucker who intervened in a police chase in California says his insurance company won't cover...
Trucker who blocked driver fleeing police says insurance company won’t cover repairs
Affordable Housing Groundbreaking
Company breaks ground on new affordable housing project

Latest News

34-year-old Larry Walking stands accused of running over his older brother, Paul Walking, while...
Rapid City man charged with vehicular homicide in brother’s death
COVID-19 numbers for SD on Tuesday
DTGCA Gun Show
60 years of DTGCA Gun Show
National campgrounds are open.
National Campgrounds make their debut
City seeks public’s assistance in spotting non-working street lights