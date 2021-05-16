Scattered showers Sunday, then drying out

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Showers will be possible at times Sunday, mainly in the Black Hills and western South Dakota. Northeast Wyoming looks to be dry for much of the day with a decent amount of sunshine. Highs will be near 60° in the hills, with 60s and 70s on the plains of South Dakota and northeast Wyoming.

We will dry out for the most part early in the week with partly cloudy skies Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the 70s for nearly everyone. Storm chances could return Wednesday and continue into the weekend, but we do look to carry more sunshine through the daytime hours than we have recently. Highs will stay in the 70s all next week as the end of next week could flirt with the 80s.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.