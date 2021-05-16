Advertisement

Scattered showers Sunday, then drying out

(KEVN)
By David Stradling
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 8:54 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Showers will be possible at times Sunday, mainly in the Black Hills and western South Dakota. Northeast Wyoming looks to be dry for much of the day with a decent amount of sunshine. Highs will be near 60° in the hills, with 60s and 70s on the plains of South Dakota and northeast Wyoming.

We will dry out for the most part early in the week with partly cloudy skies Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the 70s for nearly everyone. Storm chances could return Wednesday and continue into the weekend, but we do look to carry more sunshine through the daytime hours than we have recently. Highs will stay in the 70s all next week as the end of next week could flirt with the 80s.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A trucker who intervened in a police chase in California says his insurance company won't cover...
Trucker who blocked driver fleeing police says insurance company won’t cover repairs
Darriynn Brown, 18, has been charged with kidnapping and theft in connection with the killing...
Arrest made after boy, 4, found slain on Dallas street
Adam Price was located and arrested in Pacifica, California Sunday evening. Bellevue Police...
2 children found dead in Nebraska home; father arrested in California
Jesse Huizar, a Texaco employee in Auburn, California, says his life was spared by mere inches...
Gas station worker nearly hit as truck plows into pump
Stock Cop Lights
UPDATE: One man dead after deputy involved shooting Friday afternoon

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
A Warm Start to the Workweek
Mostly Sunny KEVN
Warmer week ahead with some storm chances
Stormy pattern continues through the weekend
Continue
Stormy pattern continues