Florida’s amusement parks loosen pandemic mask requirements

By Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 5:53 AM MDT
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s major theme parks are adjusting their face mask policies after the federal government loosened its recommendations as more people get vaccinated for the coronavirus.

Visitors to Walt Disney World and Universal Studios-Orlando were allowed Saturday to remove their masks when they are outdoors except when they are on attractions, in line or riding a tram or other transportation.

Masks remain mandatory indoors except in restaurants when seated. Disney requires they be worn except when actively eating and drinking.

SeaWorld Orlando and its sister park, Tampa’s Busch Gardens, are going even further, allowing guests who say they are fully vaccinated to remove their masks throughout the parks. The two parks will not require proof of vaccination, but are asking guests to “respectfully comply.”

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday said people could stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings. The CDC guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings such as buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters.

